Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $534.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $538.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

