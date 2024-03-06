Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $968.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.70. The firm has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,007.68.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

