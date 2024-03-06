Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 457,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 911.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $143,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,844,000 after buying an additional 1,377,414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,620,000 after buying an additional 1,190,971 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 546,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

