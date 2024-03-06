Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11,402.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 985,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,417. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.