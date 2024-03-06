Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 253,776 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 195,212.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,776 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,110,000 after buying an additional 1,367,216 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,255. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

