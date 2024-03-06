Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 7,879 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $89.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

