Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,594 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $331.54. The stock had a trading volume of 274,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.