Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,421 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 533,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,488. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

