Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $10.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

EWJ traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 3,774,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,446. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $71.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

