Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.68. 671,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,008. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $465.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

