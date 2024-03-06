Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $23.22 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 884,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

