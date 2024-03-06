Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 206.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,595 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,189. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

