Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 335,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

