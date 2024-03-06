Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.19. 1,186,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,857. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $255.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

