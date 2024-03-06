Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,498 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.42. 2,717,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,086,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $190.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

