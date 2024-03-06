Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,053 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 415,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

