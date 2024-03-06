Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 335 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4 %

LRCX traded up $23.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $986.16. 566,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,046. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $993.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $845.60 and a 200 day moving average of $732.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

