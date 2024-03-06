Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.55 on Wednesday, hitting $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,678. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

