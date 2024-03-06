Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 587,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $941.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

