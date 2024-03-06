Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

