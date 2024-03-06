Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 7.2 %
BBAR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.97.
Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
