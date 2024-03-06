Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Hits $119.77 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Bancor has a market cap of $119.77 million and $20.46 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003999 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,288.02 or 0.99947674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00145878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,133,039 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,133,039.34693961 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.90170927 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $21,879,414.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.