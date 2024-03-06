Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 18,054,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,527. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.