Barrington Research Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NYSE USPH opened at $103.96 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $800,476. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after buying an additional 173,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $12,139,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

