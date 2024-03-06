BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

