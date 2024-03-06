Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255.35 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.89 or 0.05790814 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,663,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,603,668 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

