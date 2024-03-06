BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.84

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 85236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

