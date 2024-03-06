B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 146,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -86.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

