BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.10

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
In other news, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). In other news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe purchased 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Also, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
