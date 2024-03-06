BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.10. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 18,042,824 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 13.4 %

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

