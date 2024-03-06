Bilibili (BILI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

