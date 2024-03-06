Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,346 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 15.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $41,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

