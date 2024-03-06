Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00059991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

