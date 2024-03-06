BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.32 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $809,852.73 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001730 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

