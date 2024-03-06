Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:BDI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.71. 29,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$523.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.78.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDI

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.