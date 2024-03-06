BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
BlackSky Technology Trading Down 5.0 %
NYSE BKSY opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.37.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.
