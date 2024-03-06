BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE BKSY opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 6,385,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

