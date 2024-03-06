BMO Capital Markets Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $50.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.95. 8,345,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,373. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,781.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

