Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.08.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

