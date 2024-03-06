Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.81

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.81 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 23377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

