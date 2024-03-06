Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger purchased 1,875 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,981.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,131.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Omaha
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.