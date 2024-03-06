Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.20. 593,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,518,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.
Boston Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
