Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.11.
About Branicks Group
