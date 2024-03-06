Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

