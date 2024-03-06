Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on BRF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRF Stock Performance
NYSE BRFS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,502. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BRF
- What are earnings reports?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.