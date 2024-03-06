Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 399,865 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,502. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

