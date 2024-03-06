Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brightcove

Brightcove Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

BCOV opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.