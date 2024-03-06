BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 6th (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services’ (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 6th. BrightSpring Health Services had issued 53,333,334 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $693,333,342 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During BrightSpring Health Services’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.