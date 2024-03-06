BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.2 %
BTSG stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
