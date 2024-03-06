BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.2 %

BTSG stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.