Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $50 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,342.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $622.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.91.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

