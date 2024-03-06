Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

