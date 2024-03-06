Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $20.09

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Anglo American Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

