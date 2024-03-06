Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $36.24

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

CSX stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

